Delhi Police traces and reunites 118 missing persons

Mar 3, 2026

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 10:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Delhi Police has traced and reunited 118 missing persons, including 31 missing or kidnapped children and 87 adults, with their families during February this year under ‘Operation Milap’. Police said swift search operations were launched immediately after receiving complaints.

Teams conducted local enquiries, examined CCTV footage and circulated photographs at auto and e-rickshaw stands, bus terminals and railway stations. Bus drivers, conductors and vendors were also questioned to track movements. Local informers were engaged, and records of nearby police stations and hospitals were thoroughly checked. Further, the police highlighted that since the beginning of this year, a total of 193 missing persons, including 59 minors and 134 adults, have been recovered in the district.

