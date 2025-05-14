Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi calls for scaling up TB elimination efforts

May 14, 2025

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for scaling up successful strategies, reaffirming India’s commitment to eliminating Tuberculosis (TB) from India. He also lauded the significant progress made in the early detection and treatment of TB patients in 2024.

The Prime Minister chaired a high-level review meeting on the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) at his residence yesterday. He also reviewed the recently concluded 100-Day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan covering high-focus districts. During the campaign, 12.97 crore vulnerable individuals were screened, and 7.19 lakh TB cases were detected, including 2.85 lakh asymptomatic cases. Over one lakh new Ni-kshay Mitras joined the effort during the campaign, which has been a model for Jan Bhagidari.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the need to analyse the trends of TB patients based on urban or rural areas and also based on their occupations. He said that this will help identify groups that need early testing and treatment, especially workers in construction, mining, textile mills, and similar fields.

Prime Minister highlighted the importance of cleanliness through Jan Bhagidari as a key step in eliminating TB. He urged efforts to personally reach out to each patient to ensure they get proper treatment.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister noted the encouraging findings of the WHO Global TB Report 2024, which affirmed an 18 per cent reduction in TB incidence, which has come down from 237 to 195 per lakh population between 2015 and 2023. The report stated that a 21 per cent decline in TB mortality and 85 per cent treatment coverage have been witnessed, which reflects the programme’s growing reach and effectiveness.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

