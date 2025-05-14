Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

Govt declares 23rd September as Ayurveda Day

May 14, 2025

AMN

The government has officially designated 23rd September as Ayurveda Day. The Ayush Ministry stated that the change notified through a Gazette notification marks a significant shift from the earlier practice of observing Ayurveda Day on Dhanteras.

The Ministry said, Ayurveda Day has been commemorated annually to promote Ayurveda as a scientific, evidence-based, and holistic system of medicine that plays a pivotal role in preventive healthcare and wellness. It also noted that in the coming decade, the date of Dhanteras would continue to vary widely between 15th October and 12th November, posing logistical challenges for organising national and international observances.

The Ministry urged the citizens, health professionals, academic bodies, and international partners to embrace the newly designated date and actively participate in Ayurveda Day celebrations on 23rd September each year.

Related Post

HEALTH

PM Modi calls for scaling up TB elimination efforts

May 14, 2025
HEALTH

Health Minister reviews preparedness & availability of essential commodities

May 9, 2025
HEALTH

World Asthma Day: Make inhaled treatments accessible for ALL

May 6, 2025

You missed

PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

How Hospital Cash Insurance Can Reduce Your Out-of-Pocket Expenses

14 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India blocks X accounts of Global Times, Xinhua, TRT World over alleged Pakistani propaganda

14 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw detained by Pakistan rangers returns to India

14 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

US President Trump, Saudi Crown Prince sign $142 billion arms deal

14 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!