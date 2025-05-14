Govt declares 23rd September as Ayurveda Day

AMN

The government has officially designated 23rd September as Ayurveda Day. The Ayush Ministry stated that the change notified through a Gazette notification marks a significant shift from the earlier practice of observing Ayurveda Day on Dhanteras.

The Ministry said, Ayurveda Day has been commemorated annually to promote Ayurveda as a scientific, evidence-based, and holistic system of medicine that plays a pivotal role in preventive healthcare and wellness. It also noted that in the coming decade, the date of Dhanteras would continue to vary widely between 15th October and 12th November, posing logistical challenges for organising national and international observances.

The Ministry urged the citizens, health professionals, academic bodies, and international partners to embrace the newly designated date and actively participate in Ayurveda Day celebrations on 23rd September each year.