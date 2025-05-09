Health Minister reviews preparedness & availability of essential commodities

Union Health Minister J P Nadda today chaired a high-level meeting to review emergency health systems preparedness with senior officers of the Health Ministry. During the meeting held in New Delhi, Mr Nadda was briefed on the urgent and comprehensive measures taken to strengthen Health Systems and Resources across the Country.

Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure availability of essential drugs, adequate supply of blood, oxygen and trauma care kits, among others. AIIMS New Delhi and other central government hospitals have mobilised doctors and nurses with supplies for ready deployment. The hospitals have been advised to coordinate with state and district administration, armed forces and regional associations of doctors and private sector hospitals to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner.

The Health Minister also directed to ensure that all medical emergency response health systems be adequately equipped and functional at all times. He also directed to ensure that ground-level linkages with all state governments, particularly at the district levels, especially border states, be effectively established to ensure immediate emergency healthcare, if required. He said, Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services and emergency response across all regions.

11: 50 PM IST