Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

Health Minister reviews preparedness & availability of essential commodities

May 9, 2025
Health Minister chairs meeting to review preparedness & availability of essential commodities

Union Health Minister J P Nadda today chaired a high-level meeting to review emergency health systems preparedness with senior officers of the Health Ministry. During the meeting held in New Delhi, Mr Nadda was briefed on the urgent and comprehensive measures taken to strengthen Health Systems and Resources across the Country.

Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure availability of essential drugs, adequate supply of blood, oxygen and trauma care kits, among others. AIIMS New Delhi and other central government hospitals have mobilised doctors and nurses with supplies for ready deployment. The hospitals have been advised to coordinate with state and district administration, armed forces and regional associations of doctors and private sector hospitals to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner.

The Health Minister also directed to ensure that all medical emergency response health systems be adequately equipped and functional at all times. He also directed to ensure that ground-level linkages with all state governments, particularly at the district levels, especially border states, be effectively established to ensure immediate emergency healthcare, if required. He said, Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services and emergency response across all regions.

11: 50 PM IST

Related Post

HEALTH

World Asthma Day: Make inhaled treatments accessible for ALL

May 6, 2025
HEALTH

RML Hospital Activates Heat Stroke Unit Amid Rising Summer Cases

May 1, 2025
HEALTH

India Advancing Rapidly in Cancer Care: Health Minister J.P. Nadda

Apr 27, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trade agreement between US, UK elevates US stocks

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Domestic markets down amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan

9 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman directs banks to be alert to deal with any eventuality

9 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

10th International Trade Fair begins in Nepal

9 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!