JAIN MONKS ARE CULTURAL AMBASSADORS OF INDIA IN THE WORLD: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

LOK SABHA SPEAKER PARTICIPATES IN KSHAMAVANI PROGRAMME ORGANISED BY JAIN MANDAL IN MUMBAI



Mumbai / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today participated in the Kshamavani programme organised by Jain Mandal in Mumbai.

Speaking on this occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker expressed happiness to be blessed by the Jain monks. The Jain monks have devoted their lives for the betterment of the society and for our collective welfare, noted Shri Birla. Their teachings take both individual and society from darkness to light, on the path of truth, non-violence and detachment, he added.

Expressing gladness that the Bharatiya Jain Mandal has been working tirelessly to spread the messages of Lord Mahavir throughout India and outside, Shri Birla observed that Jain monks are cultural ambassadors of India in the world. Their contributions towards nation building and societal progress and invaluable, he added.

Referring to the recent global situation of incidents of violence in different parts of the world, Shri Birla felt that the teachings of Lord Mahavir, which preach for non-violence, are very much relevant in the present global order. His teachings will take the world on the path of global peace, he added. Mentioning that India has always given the messages of peace and non-violence, he was of the view that peace is the only solution to global conflicts and the way to global progress. He urged the humanity to imbibe the teachings of Lord Mahavir and his messages of patience, perseverance and non-violence. Individuals need to accept their limitations, understand others and practice empathy which will spiritualise both individuals and society, felt Shri Birla. Forgiveness benefits both individuals and societies, he added. He also stressed on preaching and practice satwik way of life.

Mentioning about Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and the ideal of ‘Vasudhaiba Kutmbakam’ which was the agenda of G-20 Summit in the form of ‘One Earth, One Family’, Shri Birla emphasized that the Jain principles of life are in complete sync with that vision.

On this occasion, Shri Birla conferred awards on several eminent personalities for their excellent contributions in their respective fields.