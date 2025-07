Thousands of devotees across the country are observing Shravan Shivratri today, marking one of the holiest days in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Temples are filled with chants of Om Namah Shivaya as worshippers gather to perform special pujas, offer sacred water and milk to Shiva lingams, and observe day-long fasts. On this occasion, Kanwar pilgrims are arriving in huge numbers to offer prayers to Lord Mahadev at Shiva Temples.