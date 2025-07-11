Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is going on peacefully and seamlessly

Jul 11, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

The annual 38 day Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra that commenced on 3rd of this month is going on peacefully and seamlessly, from twin routes of Nunwan Pahalgam Base Camp in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Baltal Base Camp in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The Yatra will conclude on 9th August on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. To enhance the security of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, J&K Police have introduced geo-fencing surveillance along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The advanced surveillance system is aimed at monitoring the movement of pilgrims, identifying any suspicious activity in real time, and ensuring rapid response in case of potential threats.

The Yatri convoys move under multi-tier security cover all along Srinagar Jammu National Highway till they reach safely to their respective Base Camps in Kashmir region. On the 9th day of ongoing Yatra, over One Lakh Sixty Five Thousand yatris had darshan of Shiv Lingam at the Holy Cave Shrine, till this evening. Yatris from across the country are expressing their satisfaction and joy over visiting Kashmir for Darshan at Holy Cave. They are content with all kinds of arrangements, facilities and secure environment in Kashmir region. A large number of Yatris are expected to participate in ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra this year. Notably, over 6400 Yatris in the 10th batch left Bhagwati Nagar Jammu Base Camp today morning and reached their respective Base Camps in Kashmir region.

