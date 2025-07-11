Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Amarnath Yatra: “Chhari Mubarak’ taken to Pahalgam for Bhoomi Pujan

Jul 11, 2025
Amarnath Yatra: “Chhari Mubarak’ taken to Pahalgam for Bhoomi Pujan

       

On the auspicious occasion of Ashad Purnima, the saffron-robed silver mace of Lord Shiva, traditionally known as ‘Chhari Mubarak’, was ceremoniously taken to Pahalgam for the Bhoomi Pujan ritual, marking the formal commencement of the age-old traditions associated with the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, a group of Sadhus led by Swami Mahant Deependra Giri took the Chhari Mubarak from its abode in Srinagar. The holy mace was then taken to Gauri Shankar Temple, Pahalgam, where the Bhoomi Pujan was performed with religious fervour. The ceremony witnessed participation of a number of devotees reinforcing the composite cultural ethos of the region. Meanwhile, on the 8th day of ongoing Yatra, over One Lakh Forty Three Thousand yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine till this evening.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Himachal CM Seeks Opening of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Route via Shipki La

Jul 7, 2025
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Rath Yatra 2025: Lord Jagannath, siblings to shine bright in Suna Besha today

Jul 7, 2025
RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Second Batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatris Returns to Gangtok via Nathu La

Jul 6, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India to host two world-class Shooting events; dates yet to be announced

11 July 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Wimbledon: Amanda Anisimova of  America enters her maiden Grand Slam final

11 July 2025 1:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets show positive cues, European indices trading high

11 July 2025 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stocks rise with expectations of trade negotiations with trading partners

11 July 2025 1:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!