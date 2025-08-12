Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Global outrage grows after Israel kills Al Jazeera staff in Gaza

Aug 12, 2025

Israeli Airstrike Near Al-Shifa Hospital Kills Six Journalists, Including Al Jazeera Correspondent

Gaza witnessed yet another blow to press freedom on 11 August 2025, when six journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike near the Al-Shifa Hospital. Among the victims was Al Jazeera’s prominent correspondent Anas al-Sharif, whose final message before his death reportedly read, “Israel has succeeded in killing me.”

According to eyewitnesses, the journalists had been sheltering in a tent close to the hospital when the strike occurred. The Israeli military later claimed al-Sharif was affiliated with Hamas, an allegation Al Jazeera strongly rejected, calling it a baseless attempt to justify the killing of a journalist who had been reporting from the frontlines since the start of the conflict.

In a strongly worded statement, Al Jazeera accused Israel of deliberately targeting journalists to silence independent coverage of the war in Gaza. The network said al-Sharif and his colleagues had been providing critical, on-the-ground reporting, often from dangerous zones, to show the world the humanitarian toll of the fighting.

Human rights organizations and United Nations officials have condemned the attack, stressing that no credible evidence has been presented to substantiate Israel’s claims against the slain journalist. They have also warned that the strike could constitute a violation of international humanitarian law, which protects journalists working in conflict areas.

The deaths have intensified calls for an independent investigation into the safety of media workers in Gaza, where dozens of reporters have been killed since the escalation began. As the conflict deepens, the incident has once again underscored the perilous reality for journalists in war zones — and the urgent need to protect those who risk their lives to report the truth.

