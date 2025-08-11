Zelenskyy urges India to limit Russia energy exports; PM Modi responds

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr Modi heard Mr Zelenskyy’s perspectives on recent developments.

In a social media post, Mr Modi said, he conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

He said, India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine.

He further added that instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia has the desire to continue the “occupation and killings”.

“It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results. We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow,” Zelenskyy added.

PM Modi also posted about his conversation with Zelenskyy, stating that he conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” PM Modi said.