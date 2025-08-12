Nepal Offers Climbers To Scale 97 Himalayan Peaks Free Of Charge To Promote Tourism

WEB DESK

Nepal will allow climbers to scale 97 Himalayan peaks free of charge for the next two years in an effort to draw visitors to its lesser-known mountain regions. Nepal’s tourism department said it hopes the initiative will highlight the country’s unexplored tourist destinations.

Mountaineering generates a significant source of revenue for Nepal, which is home to the world’s 10 tallest mountains. The peaks for which fees will be waived are located in Nepal’s Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces, standing between 5,970 metre and 7,132 metre high. Both provinces, located in the far-western region of Nepal, are among the country’s poorest and least developed provinces.