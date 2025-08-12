UN Human Rights Office Condemns Israeli Attack That Killed Six Journalists In Gaza

The United Nation’s human rights office has condemned the Israeli attack that killed six journalists in Gaza, calling it a grave breach of international law. UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that the Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an independent and impartial investigation into these latest killings.

The reporters, five of whom worked for the Al Jazeera media network, were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on Sunday. Media rights groups and countries including Qatar also condemned the attack. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesman said the UK government was “gravely concerned” and called for an independent investigation. Speaking to reporters, Starmer’s official spokesman said Israel should ensure journalists can work safely and report without fear.