Decisions regarding Ukraine’s future must be made by Ukrainian people, says Canadian PM Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that any decisions regarding Ukraine’s future must be made by the Ukrainian people themselves. According to an official statement released by Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office, Mark Carney spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone and reiterated Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine amid ongoing regional tensions. The statement stated, both leaders agreed that international borders cannot be altered by force.

Speaking in advance of the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, Carney and Zelensky welcomed US efforts to secure peace in Ukraine. The call comes shortly after Canada, along with the European Union and the United Kingdom, announced plans to lower the price cap on Russian crude oil, a move aimed at tightening economic pressure on Moscow.