MOIL signs draft JV agreement with MP State Mining Corporation

MOIL is a “A” Miniratna Category-I Company. It was originally incorporated as Manganese Ore (India) Limited in the year 1962. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Manganese Ore (India) Limited to MOIL Limited during the financial year 2010-11.

Staff Reporter

MOIL has entered into a draft joint venture agreement with Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited (MPSMCL), at MP Mining Conclave’24 in Bhopal. This collaboration aims to advance manganese ore mining and undertake value-addition projects in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The formal signing ceremony took place in the presence of the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, Principal Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Sanjay Shukla, CMD MOIL, Ajit Kumar Saxena, and M. M. Abdulla, Director (Production and Planning) MOIL, alongside other distinguished dignitaries.

As per the agreement, a JV Company will be formed between MOIL and MPSMCL with a shareholding of 51% of MOIL and 49% of MPSMCL. This strategic partnership between MOIL and MPSMCL is expected to harness the rich manganese ore reserves in Madhya Pradesh, driving economic growth and creating numerous employment opportunities in the region, aligning with the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

At present, MOIL operates its underground and opencast mines located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. All these mines are about a century old. The Balaghat Mine is the largest mine of the Company. The mine has now reached a mining depth of about 435 meters from the surface. Dongri Buzurg Mine located in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra is an opencast mine that produces manganese dioxide ore used by dry battery industry. This ore in the form of manganous oxide is used as micro-nutrient for cattle feed and fertilizers. MOIL fulfils about 46% of the total requirement of dioxide ore in India. At present, the annual production is around 1.3 million tonne which is expected to grow in the coming years.

MOIL produces and sells different grades of Manganese Ore. They are: –

• High Grade Ores for production of Ferro manganese

• Medium grade ore for production of Silico manganese

• Blast furnace grade ore required for production of hot metal and

• Dioxide for dry battery cells and chemical industries.