Sonowal Reviews Key Maritime Projects in Mumbai

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal conducted extensive review meetings with officials in Mumbai yesterday.

Considering the prevailing situation, the Union Minister took stock of key maritime projects and directed the officials to ensure that the business remains normal. Mr. Sonowal also reviewed measures to be taken to ensure smooth and regular movement of cargo operations.

Major organisations under the Ministry, including the Shipping Corporation of India, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd, Indian Port Global Ltd, Directorate General of Shipping, and Mumbai Port Authority participated in the day-long meeting.

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, one of the Ministry’s flagship initiatives. An in-depth review of the Greenfield Mega Port project at Vadhavan was held with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Chairman Unmesh Wagh and senior officials. The Minister stressed the need to fast-track development of the port, citing the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global maritime leader.