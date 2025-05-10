Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sonowal Reviews Key Maritime Projects in Mumbai

May 10, 2025
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Key Maritime Projects in Mumbai

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal conducted extensive review meetings with officials in Mumbai yesterday.

Considering the prevailing situation, the Union Minister took stock of key maritime projects and directed the officials to ensure that the business remains normal. Mr. Sonowal also reviewed measures to be taken to ensure smooth and regular movement of cargo operations.

Major organisations under the Ministry, including the Shipping Corporation of India, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd, Indian Port Global Ltd, Directorate General of Shipping, and Mumbai Port Authority participated in the day-long meeting.

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, one of the Ministry’s flagship initiatives. An in-depth review of the Greenfield Mega Port project at Vadhavan was held with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Chairman Unmesh Wagh and senior officials. The Minister stressed the need to fast-track development of the port, citing the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global maritime leader.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

IIFCL announces Financial Results for FY 2024-25; Posts 5th Record Performance with ₹51,124 Cr Sanctions and ₹28,501 Cr Disbursements

May 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trade agreement between US, UK elevates US stocks

May 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Domestic markets down amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan

May 9, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat Tightens Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump calls for 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia & Ukraine

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India accuses Pakistan of misusing IMF loan funds for cross-border terrorism

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

32 Airports in North and West India Closed to Civilian Flights Until May 15

10 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!