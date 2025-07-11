Union Minister Inaugurates Trade Facilitation Conference 2025, Focuses on Scientific Excellence

AMN / New Delhi

Union Minister of State for Finance, Mr Pankaj Chaudhary, today inaugurated the Trade Facilitation Conference 2025 on the theme “Scientific Excellence for Seamless Trade” at the C. Subramaniam Auditorium, ICAR-NASC, Pusa Campus, New Delhi.

The landmark event was organized by the Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). Senior CBIC officials, including Shri Vivek Ranjan, Member (Tax Policy & Legal), and Shri Surjit Bhujabal, Member (Customs), also graced the occasion.

In his keynote address, Shri Chaudhary reiterated the Government’s commitment to modernizing India’s testing and laboratory infrastructure to enhance trade efficiency, compliance, and ease of doing business. He emphasized the importance of scientific support in facilitating seamless cross-border commerce.

Shri Vivek Ranjan highlighted CRCL’s pivotal role in revenue assurance and trade compliance. Shri Bhujabal outlined current and upcoming trade facilitation initiatives, including modernization of sampling and testing systems.

The inaugural session featured multiple releases:

A documentary titled “Science at the Border” detailing the evolution of Indian customs laboratories

titled “Science at the Border” detailing the evolution of Indian customs laboratories A CRCL Coffee Table Book chronicling institutional milestones

chronicling institutional milestones A brochure highlighting expanded testing capabilities

highlighting expanded testing capabilities A training video on best practices for petroleum sampling

The conference drew over 400 participants, including representatives from the Department of Revenue, PGAs (like FSSAI, CDSCO), and various trade bodies.

Technical sessions featured presentations from CRCL and PGAs, focusing on laboratory integration, compliance mechanisms, and innovations in trade facilitation.

Interactive discussions enabled stakeholders — from trade and industry to regulators — to share feedback, clarify processes, and suggest improvements, fostering transparency and collaboration.

Key takeaways included commitments to reduce testing time, expand lab capacity, and strengthen R&D and human resources, positioning CRCL as a cornerstone in India’s evolving trade ecosystem.

Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL)

Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) began its journey in the year 1912, with the establishment of the Imperial Customs Laboratory in Calcutta, building upon an even earlier Excise Laboratory in Kasauli. In 1939, CRCL was formally established in New Delhi under the visionary leadership of Dr. H. B. Dunnicliff. Since then, it has emerged as a scientific pillar of India’s revenue and customs ecosystem — ensuring accuracy in classification, integrity in trade, and trust in enforcement.