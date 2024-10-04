THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

Govt Establishes Over 13,800 Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Oct 3, 2024

AMN

The government has established 13 thousand 822 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) till 30th September of this year. These Kendras have also achieved record sales of 200 Crore rupees in the last month, which is the highest monthly sales in the history of the PMBJP.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that in the last 10 years, medicines worth 6100 crores rupees were sold through PMBJP, which has led to estimated savings of 30,000 Crores rupees for citizens as compared to the branded medicines. The Ministry said that 141 Crore rupees were the sale of all kendras in September last year, which is a significant 42 per cent growth on a year-to-year basis. Under the PMBJP, 25 thousand Jan Aushadhi Kendras have to be established across the country. 

Related Post

HEALTH

Health Ministry issues draft guidelines for withdrawal of life support in terminally ill patients

Oct 1, 2024
CAMPUS HEALTH

There should be a healing touch in Doctors’ behaviour along with medicine, Says President Murmu 

Oct 1, 2024
HEALTH

 Your Skin gives Warning About Your Health

Sep 29, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sensex Crashes 1,769 Points, Nifty Drops 546

October 3, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold Prices Decline, Silver Rises

October 3, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UNRWA Chief Warns of Spreading Hunger Crisis in Gaza

October 3, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lebanon: Israeli Airstrikes Displace Nearly 1.2 Million People

October 3, 2024