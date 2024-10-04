Govt Establishes Over 13,800 Jan Aushadhi Kendras

AMN

The government has established 13 thousand 822 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) till 30th September of this year. These Kendras have also achieved record sales of 200 Crore rupees in the last month, which is the highest monthly sales in the history of the PMBJP.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that in the last 10 years, medicines worth 6100 crores rupees were sold through PMBJP, which has led to estimated savings of 30,000 Crores rupees for citizens as compared to the branded medicines. The Ministry said that 141 Crore rupees were the sale of all kendras in September last year, which is a significant 42 per cent growth on a year-to-year basis. Under the PMBJP, 25 thousand Jan Aushadhi Kendras have to be established across the country.