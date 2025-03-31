Dental Care: HOW TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR TEETH

Tooth decay and gum disease are caused by plaque, a sticky combination of bacteria and food. Plaque begins to build up on teeth within a few minutes after eating. If teeth are not cleaned well each day, plaque will lead to tooth decay or gum disease. If you do not remove plaque, it turns into a hard deposit called tartar that becomes trapped at the base of the tooth. Plaque and tartar irritate and inflame the gums. Bacteria and the body’s inflammatory response to it cause the gums to become:

Healthy teeth are clean and have no cavities. Healthy gums are pink and firm, and do not bleed. To maintain healthy teeth and gums, follow these steps:

Floss at least once per day. It is best to floss after brushing. Flossing removes plaque that is left behind after brushing from between the teeth and on the gums.

Brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled toothbrush. Brush for at least 2 minutes each time.

Use fluoride toothpaste. The fluoride helps strengthen tooth enamel and helps prevent tooth decay.

Replace your toothbrush every 3 to 4 months or sooner if needed. A worn-out toothbrush will not clean your teeth as well. If you use an electric toothbrush, change heads every 3 to 4 months as well.

Eat a healthy diet. You are less likely to get gum disease if you eat healthy foods.

Avoid sweets and sweetened drinks. Eating and drinking a lot of sweets increases your risk of cavities. If you do eat or drink sweets, brush your teeth soon after.

Do not smoke. Smokers have more teeth and gum problems than non-smokers.

Keep dentures, retainers, and other appliances clean. This includes brushing them regularly. You may also need to soak them in a cleansing solution.

Schedule regular checkups with your dentist. Many dentists recommend having the teeth professionally cleaned every 6 months for optimal oral health. Seeing the dentist every 3 to 4 months may be needed if your gums become unhealthy.

Regular teeth cleaning by a dentist or dental hygienist removes plaque that may develop, even with careful brushing and flossing. This is very important for getting at areas that are hard to reach on your own. Professional cleaning includes scaling and polishing. This procedure uses instruments to loosen and remove deposits from the teeth. Routine exams may include dental x-rays. Your dentist can catch problems early, so they do not become more serious and expensive to fix.

Ask your dentist or dental hygienist:

What kind of toothbrush you should use, and how to brush your teeth well. Ask if an electric toothbrush is right for you. Electric toothbrushes have been shown to clean teeth better than manual toothbrushes. They often also have a timer to let you know when you have reached the 2 minute mark.

How to properly floss your teeth. Overly vigorous or improper flossing may injure the gums.

Whether you should use any special appliances or tools, such as water irrigation. This may sometimes help supplement (but not replace) brushing and flossing.

Whether you could benefit from particular toothpastes or mouth rinses. In some cases, over-the-counter pastes and rinses may be doing you more harm than good, depending on your condition.

WHEN TO CONTACT THE DENTIST

Contact your dentist if you have symptoms of a cavity that include:

Pain in the tooth that occurs for no reason or is caused by food, beverages, brushing or flossing

Sensitivity to hot or cold foods or drinks

Get early treatment for gum disease. Contact your dentist if you have symptoms of gum disease that include:

Drifting teeth Infected Swollen

Red or swollen gums

Bleeding in the gums when you brush your teeth

Keeping good oral hygiene prevents oral health problems like1

Cavities

Bad breath (halitosis), etc

Gum disease

Bad oral health may have ill effects on the whole body, like1

Heart disease,

Stroke,

Pneumonia,

Pregnancy complications, etc

What should be your daily oral hygiene routine?

Brush your teeth at least twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled toothbrush. 1,2,3

Floss daily to clean the spaces between your teeth where a brush can’t reach. 1,2,3

Clean your tongue with a toothbrush or tongue scraper. 1,2

Use an antibacterial mouthwash (like Povidone-iodine mouthwash) to keep away harmful oral bacteria. 1,4

Drink fluoridated water to protect your teeth all through the day. 2

Quit smoking or using other tobacco products, as it may cause gum diseases and oral cancer. 1,2,3

Limit the consumption of sugary drinks and alcohol. 2,3

Visit your dentist regularly for dental check-ups and cleanings. 1,2

The best oral hygiene routine is the one that is practiced regularly. https://medlineplus.gov/