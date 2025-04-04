Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi meets King & Queen of Thailand, speaks about relics of Lord Buddha

Apr 5, 2025
PM Modi meets King & Queen of Thailand, speaks about relics of Lord Buddha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of Thailand and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana at Dusit Palace in Bangkok. During the meeting, they exchanged views on shared cultural heritage between India and Thailand. They spoke about the relics of Lord Buddha which travelled from India to Thailand last year, and the positive impact of the initiative in further strengthening people-to-people ties. They also discussed ways to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between the two countries.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi expresses concern over safety & security of minorities in Bangladesh

Apr 5, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

SC upholds Calcutta HC order of invalidating appointment of more than 25000 teachers

Apr 4, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India & Thailand ink six agreements during bilateral talks between PM Modi and Thai PM Shinawatra

Apr 4, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Myanmar starts confirming Rohingyas’ eligibility for return with first list of 180,000 

5 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi meets King & Queen of Thailand, speaks about relics of Lord Buddha

5 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt approves four Rail projects covering 15 Districts in Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh

5 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi expresses concern over safety & security of minorities in Bangladesh

5 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!