PM Modi meets King & Queen of Thailand, speaks about relics of Lord Buddha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of Thailand and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana at Dusit Palace in Bangkok. During the meeting, they exchanged views on shared cultural heritage between India and Thailand. They spoke about the relics of Lord Buddha which travelled from India to Thailand last year, and the positive impact of the initiative in further strengthening people-to-people ties. They also discussed ways to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between the two countries.

