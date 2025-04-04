PM Modi expresses concern over safety & security of minorities in Bangladesh

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed India’s concerns relating to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus. In his meeting with the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit, he reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. Mr Modi underlined that India believes in a people centric approach to the relationship.

Modi said the history of the two neighbours is intricately linked, and it goes back to the birth of Bangladesh.



He said India would always support a progressive, democratic and inclusive Bangladesh.



Claiming that India does not support any particular party in Bangladesh, Modi said: “Our relationship is people-to-people.”



India’s attachment is with a country, not with any individuals or political organisations, he said.

The Indian premier recalled the global stature of Prof Yunus.

About the statements of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina delivered from India, the Indian prime minister blamed social media for the tensions around Sheikh Hasina’s remarks.



Referring to the border killings, he said Indian border troops opened fire only in self-defence and the fatalities occurred in Indian territories.



The two leaders stressed the need for working together to prevent killings along the Bangladesh-India border.



Narendra Modi congratulated Prof Yunus on his assumption of the BIMSTEC chairmanship, and greeted him on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.



During their 40-minute candid meeting, the both leaders greeted each other with mutual respect and a shared openness for dialogue.

Briefing media in Bangkok, Foreign Secreatry Vikram Misri said Mr Modi highlighted the cooperation between the two countries over a long period that has delivered tangible benefits to people of both countries. Mr Misri said the Prime Minister underlined India’s desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on a spirit of pragmatism. Prime Minister also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided. He stressed on strict enforcement of law in the border and the prevention of illegal border crossings.