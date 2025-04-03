Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

SC upholds Calcutta HC order of invalidating appointment of more than 25000 teachers

Apr 4, 2025
The Supreme Court Thursday upheld the Calcutta High Court verdict invalidating the appointment of more than 25000 teachers and other staff in West Bengal schools. The top court said that the entire selection process is vitiated by manipulation and fraud and its credibility and legitimacy denuded.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said the fresh selection process was to be completed in West Bengal schools within three months. The process can also have relaxations for untainted candidates. The court made relaxation for the disabled employees on humanitarian grounds, saying they would remain in the job.
The plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the recruitment row will be heard tomorrow.

Opposition parties have criticized the Trinamool Congress government for the cancellation of the appointment of more than 25000 teachers and other staff in West Bengal. The BJP has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said in a social media post that the Chief Minister is responsible for the incident. Congress and left parties have also criticized the state government for the scam. On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that fresh recruitment would be held within 3 months as ordered by the apex court. Today, the Supreme Court invalidated the appointment of 25,752 teachers and other staff under the School Service Commission exam 2016. The Supreme Court upheld the order given by the Calcutta High Court earlier.

