Health Ministry issues draft guidelines for withdrawal of life support in terminally ill patients

The Health Ministry has issued draft guidelines outlining conditions for the withdrawal of life support in terminally ill patients. Terminal illness has been defined as an irreversible or incurable condition from which death is inevitable in the foreseeable future. Severe brain injuries with no recovery after 72 hours are included in this category. Doctors are advised to make a considered decision about it based on several factors, including the patient being declared brainstem dead, a poor prognosis with no likely benefit from treatment, or a documented informed refusal from the patient or their family. In draft guidelines which have been released for public comments, the Ministry emphasized that many patients in intensive care units (ICUs) are terminally ill and are not expected to gain from life-sustaining treatments (LST). The Ministry added that in such circumstances, LSTs are non-beneficial and increase avoidable burdens and suffering to patients and therefore are considered excessive and inappropriate. It added that this approach is considered standard ICU care worldwide and is upheld by several jurisdictions. The Ministry added that such decisions have medical, ethical and legal considerations.

