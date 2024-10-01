THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

Health Ministry issues draft guidelines for withdrawal of life support in terminally ill patients

Oct 1, 2024

The Health Ministry has issued draft guidelines outlining conditions for the withdrawal of life support in terminally ill patients. Terminal illness has been defined as an irreversible or incurable condition from which death is inevitable in the foreseeable future. Severe brain injuries with no recovery after 72 hours are included in this category. Doctors are advised to make a considered decision about it based on several factors, including the patient being declared brainstem dead, a poor prognosis with no likely benefit from treatment, or a documented informed refusal from the patient or their family. In draft guidelines which have been released for public comments, the Ministry emphasized that many patients in intensive care units (ICUs) are terminally ill and are not expected to gain from life-sustaining treatments (LST). The Ministry added that in such circumstances, LSTs are non-beneficial and increase avoidable burdens and suffering to patients and therefore are considered excessive and inappropriate. It added that this approach is considered standard ICU care worldwide and is upheld by several jurisdictions. The Ministry added that such decisions have medical, ethical and legal considerations.

Related Post

CAMPUS HEALTH

There should be a healing touch in Doctors’ behaviour along with medicine, Says President Murmu 

Oct 1, 2024
HEALTH

 Your Skin gives Warning About Your Health

Sep 29, 2024
HEALTH

Are you taking fake medicines? More than 50 medicines fail quality test

Sep 27, 2024

You missed

HEALTH

Health Ministry issues draft guidelines for withdrawal of life support in terminally ill patients

October 1, 2024
CAMPUS HEALTH

There should be a healing touch in Doctors’ behaviour along with medicine, Says President Murmu 

October 1, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

IPS PROBATIONERS CALL ON THE PRESIDENT

October 1, 2024
HINDI SECTION

एक देश एक चुनाव: अब आगे क्या करने जा रही है सरकार? #one nation one election

September 30, 2024