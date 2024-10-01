There should be a healing touch in Doctors’ behaviour along with medicine, Says President Murmu 

PRESIDENT GRACES 10TH CONVOCATION OF ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND DR RAM MANOHAR LOHIA HOSPITAL

BY ANDALIB AKHTER

President Droupadi Murmu has exhorted doctors that they always remember that there should be a healing touch in their behaviour along with the medicine or advice given by them. She said that many times the family members of the patients go into a state of shock. Doctors should reassure them, sympathize with them. She advised doctors to remain sensitive even in difficult situations. She said that values like sensitivity and compassion improve our working style.

The President was addressing the 10th Convocation Ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday. On the occasion, the President also presented degrees to students including 36 Super Specialty students.

The President pointed out that in the medical field, less research has been done on the problems related to the health of women patients. She urged all the people associated with the medical fraternity, especially the researchers, to do research keeping in mind the aspects related to women’s health. She added that this will enhance the understanding of diseases and will also improve public health.

Pointing towards the unfortunate incident of misbehaviour with the Doctors, the President said, everyone should understand that the doctors make all efforts to save the life of the patients. She urged the people not to misbehave with Doctors and hospital staff and said that any such incident, if happens, is condemnable. Lauding the role of doctors and nurses during the COVID pandemic, President Droupadi Murmu said that they performed their duties with dedication to save lives, and the country will always be grateful to them.

President said that the central government is continuously making efforts to expand healthcare facilities in the country. She said, that due to the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the access of healthcare facilities to women has increased immensely.

Highlighting the work done by the government in the last ten years to build a robust healthcare system, President Droupadi Murmu said, the number of medical colleges has increased exponentially and the number of MBBS and PG seats also doubled. She said, MBBS courses have started in most of the newly built AIIMS. President Droupadi Murmu also expressed confidence that due to the steps taken by the government, quality healthcare facilities will be available at a larger scale in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda emphasized that ensuring the highest standards of medical education is a top priority for the government. The Minister highlighted that professional education is a privilege that only a few are fortunate to receive. He said the Government spends about 30 to 35 lakh rupees per medical student per year for providing such professional education. He encouraged the students to efficiently apply their talent, skills and knowledge towards improving the healthcare system in the country.