Nepal: 7 killed and dozens missing after floods on Nepal-China border

AMN / WEB DESK

Seven bodies have been recovered while 18 people have been reported missing after a devastating flood struck Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district, severely affecting the Rasuwagadhi border area, according to a Nepal Police update issued at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Among the missing are three Nepal Police personnel, six Chinese nationals, and nine civilians. A total of 55 individuals have been rescued from the flood-affected areas, authorities said.

The flood caused widespread destruction. The Miteri Bridge, a key piece of infrastructure linking Nepal and China, was swept away. Damage was also reported at the EV charging station in Timure, with an estimated seven to eight electric vehicles washed away by the waters.

The customs yard of the Rasuwa Customs Office sustained significant damage, and the dam of the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project was also affected.

Several local units have been impacted, including Gosaikunda, Aamachhodingmo, Uttargaya, and Kalika rural municipalities. The flood also disrupted the Pasang Lhamu Highway, with the section from Ghunche to Timure rendered impassable after the road cracked in Gosaikunda Rural Municipality-5.

Local authorities and security agencies continue rescue and relief operations, though efforts have been hindered by high water levels and damaged road access.