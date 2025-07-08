World’s First Malaria Drug Approved Specifically for Infants and Young Children

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major breakthrough for global child health, Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has received regulatory approval for Coartem, the world’s first malaria treatment specifically developed for babies and very young children. The approval was granted by Swiss authorities, marking a critical advancement in the fight against malaria, particularly in regions with high infant mortality rates due to the disease.

This approval holds immense significance, as the majority of malaria-related deaths globally occur in children under the age of five, with Africa accounting for most of these fatalities. In 2023 alone, malaria caused over 500,000 deaths worldwide, with infants and toddlers representing the most vulnerable demographic.

Until now, infants were treated using adjusted doses of malaria medication formulated for older children—an approach that posed serious risks such as incorrect dosing, reduced effectiveness, and increased chances of adverse reactions.

With the regulatory green light now secured, production and distribution of Coartem are expected to commence in the coming weeks, beginning in African countries where the need is most urgent. Health experts have welcomed the development as a lifesaving innovation that could substantially reduce child mortality rates in malaria-endemic regions.

The formulation of Coartem for infants is seen as a game-changer in pediatric malaria care, offering safer, more reliable treatment for the youngest and most at-risk population.