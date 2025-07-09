Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Gujarat-Rajasthan to collect camel milk for medicinal use: Amit Shah

Jul 9, 2025

AMN

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah interacted with women and other workers associated with cooperatives of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on the occasion of the International Cooperative Year.

Mr.Shah also interacted with Miralben Rabari of Camel Breeder Maldhari Cooperative Society of Kutch district. During the interaction, Miralben requested to conduct chemical testing of camel milk and conduct research, to which Shri Shah replied that four Ayurvedic companies are testing the medicinal properties of camel milk.

One of the companies has already completed this work. Mr.Shah added that the Gujarat and Rajasthan governments are jointly formulating a plan to collect milk from camel breeders across the country and use its medicinal properties to get a higher price.

