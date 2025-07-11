Richest 1% people have enough new wealth to end annual poverty 22 times over

SHOBHA SHUKLA

Recent funding cuts on health, gender equality and human rights have given a sudden blow to a range of important services for the most underserved communities. But solution is not as simple as suggesting low- and middle-income countries to increase ‘domestic investment on health and gender’ or find ‘innovative ways to financing.’

Global North nations have plundered wealth and resources from the Global South. We need redistributive justice and a range of tax reforms keeping people in the Global South central. We need to reform global financial architecture using the foundation of development justice – so to fully fund gender equality and human right to health with equity and justice. Countries in the Global South should not be servicing debt and paying the rich nations but rather investing in delivering on all health, gender and other goals enshrined in SDGs.

The latest Oxfam report which was released at 4th UN Financing for Development meet in Seville, Spain, shows that since 2015 the top 1% people in the world have amassed US$ 33.9 Trillion in new wealth which is enough to end annual poverty 22 times over.

We need health responses to be fully funded, of course, but we also have to ensure that equity and justice guides us on how we use those resources so that we are able to first serve those farthest behind or most likely to be left behind.

It is not the absence of science-based tools that has failed the global south on responding to key health epidemics, be it infectious diseases or non-communicable diseases, but deep-rooted inequities and injustices that plague our so-called world order.

If we are to deliver on promises enshrined in SDG3 related to HIV and TB and other health issues, we must strengthen competencies and capacities in the Global South – and reduce dependencies on the Global North.

Celebrating 25+ years of struggle and leadership of NMP+

Network of Maharashtra People Living with HIV (NMP+) was established over 25 years ago. Since last two decades it champions a social enterprise model to reduce dependency on donor-driven funding for HIV prevention, treatment, care and support services.

Famous German film and TV actress Annabelle Mandeng has been a supporter of movements of people living with HIV and human rights for over two decades now. She has also hosted events like the artists against AIDS gala in Berlin. Speaking at an Affiliated Independent Event organised ahead of 13th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2025), Annabelle Mandeng said: “When I read about NMP plus, the immortal words of Margaret Mead come to my mind: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Over 50,000 people living with HIV from all gender diversities can live a life of rights and human dignity – thanks to NMP+.”

Annabelle Mandeng added that “NMP+ has helped people with HIV to care for each other as well as rise collectively to improve HIV responses in their state. Congratulations to Manoj Pardeshi and NMP+ for developing and leveraging social enterprise approaches for the last two decades so that NMP+ can be less dependent on external funding. TAAL+ or a “Treatment, Adherence, Advocacy, Literacy” is a community-run pharmacy based on social enterprise that has been up and running since 2006. TAAL is a shining example today for other civil societies to inspire them to use social enterprise and become self reliant. It is the first ever community-led e pharmacy in India. Over the years, it has transitioned into an integrated healthcare centre as well as managing an online or e-commerce platform since 2023. It offers in-person and online consultation, counselling as well as quality assured and affordable lifesaving medicines for HIV, STI and other co- infections and co-morbidities. Screening for infectious and non-communicable diseases is also provided along with a linkage to care services. Over 3,200 people receive life-saving anti-retroviral therapy along with other care services. Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and other HIV prevention tools are also available via TAAL+.”

Dr Bharat Bhushan Rewari who served at senior levels with Indian government’s national AIDS control programme and led the rollout of lifesaving antiretroviral therapy for several years since its beginning on 7 April 2004, said that “World has achieved major progress in its response to HIV/AIDS epidemic with significant reduction in new infections, AIDS-related death and improving lives of people living with HIV. Community has played a big role in this journey especially in empowering people living with HIV and reducing stigma and discrimination. NMP+ is one such organisation which started working for people living with HIV early on (in 2000) when stigma was high and access to treatment was an issue. NMP+ provided a platform for people living with HIV to support each other, and foster self-esteem. Over the years, it has worked tirelessly to uphold dignity and rights of people living with HIV. Their work has helped transform AIDS-related stigma into self-confidence, fear into hope and shame into self-respect. It has worked closely with the government to raise treatment literacy. Today NMP+ proudly stands as a symbol of resilience and a voice for people living with HIV and vulnerable communities.”

David Bridger, UNAIDS Country Director for India, said: “Today we celebrate 25 years of hard work and progress made possible by NMP+ but at the same time reflect on what we still need to achieve to truly end AIDS as a public health threat. I think today is also really important for us to reflect and recognise that efforts of NMP+ have not only supported people living with HIV, but they have also transformed public health approaches globally. Putting people at the centre is now an approach widely accepted.”

One of the key brains behind TAAL+ is Manoj Pardeshi – a founding member of NMP+ and also of National Coalition of People Living with HIV in India (NCPI+): “In those initial years, there was no funding. Later donors came but their funding was as per their own respective mandates, while the needs of the community could be different. So we thought of having a separate funding mechanism that would cater to our unmet needs. That is how TAAL became a social entrepreneur model.”

Manoj shared that two decades ago, they could barely have an action plan for 3 or 6 months and then at most for a year. “We never thought that we would complete 25 years one day.”

Hope lies in the people, not FfD4

The 4th International Conference on Financing for Development was recently held in Seville, Spain with the intent to reform financing at all levels, including reform of the international financial architecture and to address the financing challenges preventing the investment push for the SDGs.

But this meet only served the interest of the rich (and rich nations). It failed to restructure the global economy and financial system, so as to benefit all equitably, including women, girls and all gender diverse peoples. This was said by experts at a recently concluded SHE & Rights session on World Population Day.

It looked into women and girls as merely ‘economic potentials’ for ‘economic benefits’ without really addressing the fundamental barriers to gender justice, including labour rights, safeguards for corporate abuses and preventing gender-based violence in the workplace.

It failed to guarantee long-term, flexible, inclusive, equitable financing for development.

The hope lies in the people of the Global South – to hold the North accountable and ensure sustainable development with human rights and justice becomes a reality for all. – CNS