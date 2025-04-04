Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Myanmar starts confirming Rohingyas’ eligibility for return with first list of 180,000 

Apr 5, 2025

Rohingya. File Photo

BANGKOK

– Myanmar authorities have confirmed to Bangladesh that out of a list of 800,000 Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh, they have identified 180,000 Rohingyas eligible for return to Myanmar. 

The original list was provided by Bangladesh in six batches during 2018-20. 

The final verification of another 70,000 Rohingyas is pending additional scrutiny of their photographs and names. 

This was disclosed to Dr Khalilur Rahman, High Representative to the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, by U Than Shew, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Myanmar, at a meeting on the sidelines of the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok today.

This is the first such confirmed list that constitutes a major step toward the longstanding resolution of the Rohingya crisis. 

The Myanmar authorities also confirmed that the verification of the remaining 550,000 Rohingyas on the original list will be undertaken on an expeditious basis.

During the meeting, the High Representative expressed his condolences for the earthquake victims of Myanmar and said Bangladesh was ready to send further humanitarian support for the disaster-stricken people. , (BSS)

