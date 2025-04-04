PM Modi reaches Colombo on state visit to Sri Lanka

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Colombo on a three-day state visit at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Disanayaka. This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to the island nation, six years after his previous one in 2019.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Modi was received by several ministers of the Sri Lankan government including Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath and Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

During the visit, Mr. Modi is scheduled to hold talks with the Sri Lankan leadership on multiple facets of the bilateral relations, and inaugurate projects executed in Sri Lanka under Indian assistance. The Prime Minister will also travel to Anuradhapura on Sunday where he will pray at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple, after which he will inaugurate railway projects that link the northern region of the island to the capital.

Earlier in his departure statement, PM Modi had said that this visit follows the highly successful visit of President Disanayaka to India last December. He added that the two leaders will have the opportunity to review progress and provide further guidance to realise the shared objectives.

Speaking exclusively to Akashvani, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha has said that the Prime Minister will witness signing of agreements in various sectors including Defence and Energy.

Speaking about the visit of the Indian leader, former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that such visits are important to ensure close relations, especially in the economic sector.