Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi reaches Colombo on state visit to Sri Lanka

Apr 5, 2025
PM Modi reaches Colombo on three-day state visit to Sri Lanka

        

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Colombo on a three-day state visit at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Disanayaka. This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to the island nation, six years after his previous one in 2019.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Modi was received by several ministers of the Sri Lankan government including Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath and Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

During the visit, Mr. Modi  is scheduled to hold talks with the Sri Lankan leadership on multiple facets of the bilateral relations, and inaugurate projects executed in Sri Lanka under Indian assistance. The Prime Minister will also travel to Anuradhapura on Sunday where he will pray at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple, after which he will inaugurate railway projects that link the northern region of the island to the capital.

 Earlier in his departure statement, PM Modi had said that this visit follows the highly successful visit of President Disanayaka to India last December. He added that the two leaders will have the opportunity to review progress and provide further guidance to realise the shared objectives.

        Speaking exclusively to Akashvani, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha has said that the Prime Minister will witness signing of agreements in various sectors including Defence and Energy.

        Speaking about the visit of the Indian leader, former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that such visits are important to ensure close relations, especially in the economic sector.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Myanmar starts confirming Rohingyas’ eligibility for return with first list of 180,000 

Apr 5, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

French President urges companies to halt US investments amid Trump’s ‘brutal’ EU tariffs

Apr 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Quad nations pledge $20 million in aid for Myanmar earthquake relief

Apr 4, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Myanmar starts confirming Rohingyas’ eligibility for return with first list of 180,000 

5 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi meets King & Queen of Thailand, speaks about relics of Lord Buddha

5 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt approves four Rail projects covering 15 Districts in Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh

5 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi expresses concern over safety & security of minorities in Bangladesh

5 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!