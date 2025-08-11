Zymeworks Expands Board with Financial Veterans Greg Ciongoli and Robert E. Landry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Clinical-stage biotechnology firm Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME) has strengthened its governance and strategic oversight by appointing Greg Ciongoli and Robert E. Landry to its Board of Directors, effective August 10, 2025. Both executives will also serve on the company’s audit committee.

CEO and Board Chair Kenneth Galbraith said the new appointments come at a time of significant momentum for Zymeworks. The company recently secured regulatory approvals for its lead therapy, zanidatamab, in the U.S., Europe, and China, and is expecting key Phase 3 topline data from its HERIZON-GEA-01 trial later this year. Galbraith emphasized that the combined expertise of Ciongoli and Landry will be crucial as Zymeworks advances its pipeline and executes a long-term growth strategy.

Greg Ciongoli is Founder and Managing Partner of Adiumentum Capital Management, an investment firm specializing in capital structure optimization and asset strategy. He previously spent over 16 years at The Baupost Group, leading investments across healthcare, corporate governance, and strategic transformation. His board experience includes roles at Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Translate Bio, and Atara Biotherapeutics. Ciongoli, who holds degrees from Princeton University and Harvard Business School, expressed confidence in Zymeworks’ clinical and commercial trajectory, calling this “a pivotal time” for the company.

Robert E. Landry brings over 30 years of global financial leadership in pharma and biotech, most recently as CFO and EVP of Finance at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. His career includes senior financial roles at Pfizer and Wyeth, overseeing R&D and corporate treasury. Landry, currently on the boards of GanD, Inc. and Cytokinetics, said Zymeworks’ proprietary platforms for antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibodies, coupled with a strong financial base, provide a solid foundation for disciplined growth.

The company also announced the departure of Troy Cox, who served on the Board since 2019. Lead Independent Director Sue Mahony thanked Cox for his strategic contributions over six years.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks develops multifunctional biotherapeutics for hard-to-treat cancers, inflammatory, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product, zanidatamab, is the first dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved in the U.S., Europe, and China for certain advanced biliary tract cancers. The company is advancing additional candidates—ZW171, ZW191, and ZW251—while partnering globally to leverage its Azymetric™ and other proprietary platforms for innovative therapies addressing significant unmet needs.