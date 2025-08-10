Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Centre to Release Onion Buffer Stock from September to Keep Prices Stable

Aug 10, 2025

AMN

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution announced on Friday that it will begin the phased release of its onion buffer stock in September to ensure price stability in the coming months.

This year, the government has procured 3 lakh tonnes of onions under its price stabilisation programme. Officials highlighted that, unlike in previous years, the prices of key vegetables—especially potatoes, onions, and tomatoes—have stayed largely in check during the monsoon season, aided by higher production in 2024–25 compared to last year.

The ministry noted that food commodity prices overall have remained stable or even declined on a year-on-year basis. A 14% drop in the cost of a homemade thali in July 2025 was cited as a sign of easing food inflation.

The recent surge in tomato prices in Delhi, which touched ₹85 per kg at the end of July, was attributed to heavy rains in northern and north-western India, disrupting supplies temporarily. Prices have since begun to soften as deliveries to Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi improve.

To address the spike, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) started buying tomatoes from Azadpur on August 4 and selling them at minimal margins through outlets and mobile vans in the capital. Over 27,000 kg of tomatoes have been sold at prices between ₹47 and ₹60 per kg.

Currently, tomatoes retail in Delhi at around ₹73 per kg, compared to ₹50 in Chennai and ₹58 in Mumbai. The national average price now stands at ₹52 per kg—lower than ₹54 in 2024 and far below the ₹136 peak in 2023.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FPIs Withdraw ₹17,900 Crore from Indian Equitie Markets in August So Far

Aug 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs May Strain US Economy Over Time: One World Outlook

Aug 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Defence Minister lays foundation stone for BEML Rail Hub for manufacturing project

Aug 10, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

AMU में फीस वृद्धि को लेकर बवाल: विरोध तेज, JNU छात्रों ने जताई एकजुटता

11 August 2025 1:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS TOP AWAAZ

Fee Hike Sparks Uproar at AMU: Protests Intensify Amid Harassment Allegations

11 August 2025 12:57 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS QAUMI AWAAZ

Owaisi Demands Roll Back of Fee Hike in AMU Telangana

11 August 2025 12:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi Served Notice Over his ‘Voter Fraud’ Claim

11 August 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!