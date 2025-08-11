BJP Accuses Congress Of Spreading Lies Against Electoral Process Of Country

Sudhir Kumar

BJP today accused the Congress of spreading lies and making baseless allegations against the electoral process of the country. Addressing a Press Conference today in New Delhi, Union Education Minister and Senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that Congress sometimes questions about transparency in EVMs and sometimes rakes up issues related to the elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

He alleged that, their continuous political defeats have pushed them into a state of political bankruptcy. Talking about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Mr Pradhan said that this is not happening for the first time as it is a regular exercise of the Election Commission to update the voter list.

Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs today staged a protest march from Parliament House Complex to the office of the Election Commission against the Special Intensive revision of electoral roll in Bihar. The members demanded the rollback of SIR in Bihar. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, JMM leader Mauha Maji, TMC MP Derek O’Brien among others, took part in the protest.