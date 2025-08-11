Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Faints During Protest March to EC, Rahul Gandhi Tries To Revive Her

Aug 11, 2025

AMN

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra fainted during the ongoing protest by Opposition MPs against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi on Monday. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tried to revive her. The video of the incident also surfaced online.

Opposition MPs were detained by the Delhi Police as they were protesting against the EC over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). In the video, other MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi, were also present inside the police bus.

The protest was held days after Rahul Gandhi accused the poll body of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2024 Lok Sabha and other assembly elections to “steal votes”.

After the Lok Sabha LoP’s “vote chori” allegations against the ruling BJP, the Opposition rallied behind the Congress MP and targeted the Central Government.

