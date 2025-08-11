Rahul Gandhi Served Notice Over his ‘Voter Fraud’ Claim

AMN / Bengaluru

Chief Electoral Officer, Bengaluru has served a notice on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking him to provide documents to inquire into his allegations of a voter exercising voting right twice.

The voter identified as Shakun Rani whom Rahul Gandhi alleged to have voted twice denied the allegation and the voter clarified to the Election officials during her inquiry that she voted only once.

However, the notice by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Bengaluru has not set a deadline to submit documents in support of his allegations. The notice to Rahul Gandhi came after he at a press conference in New Delhi on August 7 this year alleged “Es ID card (Shakun Rani) per do baar vote lagahai, wo jo tick hai, polling booth ke officer kihai.” The notice asked Rahul Gandhi to provide relevant documents over his allegations that Shakum Rani voted twice while inquiry by Election officials Shakun Rani stated to have voted only once refuting the allegations of voting twice. The notice stated to Rahul Gandhi to provide relevant information to the office of any voter voting twice so that a detailed inquiry can be initiated by the office.