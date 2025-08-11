PM Modi Inaugurates Newly Constructed Flats For MPs In New Delhi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated 184 newly constructed type-seven Multi-Storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, 21st-century India is eager for development as it is sensitive to its responsibilities.

He said, around 350 new MP houses have been built so far since 2014. He pointed out that despite the shortage of MP residences, not a single new housing unit was constructed for Lok Sabha MPs between 2004 and 2014. Mr Modi said, MPs from different states live together in these houses, which symbolise the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat.

The Prime Minister said, the four towers are beautifully named after the great rivers of the country – Krishna, Godavari, Kosi and Hooghly, which give life to crores of people. He added that the tradition of naming rivers binds the nation in a thread of unity. Mr Modi expressed hope that all Members of Parliament will work together as a team and the collective efforts will serve as a role model for the nation.

Mr Modi highlighted that in this multi-storey building, more than 180 Members of Parliament will be able to reside together and these new residences also have an important economic aspect. He said, during the inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan recently, he had mentioned that several ministries operating from rented buildings incurred an annual rent of nearly one thousand 500 crore rupees. The Prime Minister noted that the lack of adequate housing for Members of Parliament was also leading to increased government expenditure. Mr Modi also commended all the engineers and workers involved in the construction of these flats and their hard work made this project possible.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that the old accommodations often suffered from neglect and deterioration, highlighting the frequent difficulties faced by MPs due to the poor condition of their previous residences. He emphasised that when MPs are free from personal housing issues, they will be able to devote their time and energy more effectively to resolving public concerns.

The Prime Minister highlighted the inclusion of solar-enabled infrastructure in the housing complex. He further noted that India is consistently advancing its vision of sustainable development, as reflected in its achievements and new records in solar energy. The residential complex is designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to meet the functional needs of Members of Parliament.

It incorporates environmentally sustainable features that contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management. The complex is also PwD-friendly, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive design. Each residential unit offers approximately five thousand square feet of carpet area, providing ample space for both residential and official functions.

Dedicated areas for offices, staff accommodation, and a community centre have been included to support Members of Parliament in fulfilling their responsibilities as public representatives. All buildings within the complex are constructed to be earthquake-resistant, in accordance with modern structural design norms. A comprehensive and robust security system has been implemented to ensure the safety of all residents.