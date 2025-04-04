Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

French President urges companies to halt US investments amid Trump’s ‘brutal’ EU tariffs

Apr 4, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged companies to halt investments in the US until US President Donald Trump clarifies his harsh and unjustified new tariffs on Europe and other countries. His remarks came after Trump imposed heavy tariffs, including a 20 per cent tax on imports from the European Union. Macron also called on Europe to stand together in terms of their response, warning against any unilateral action. He described these tariffs as brutal and unfounded and said that they would have a massive impact on the European economy.

