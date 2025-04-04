Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Quad nations pledge $20 million in aid for Myanmar earthquake relief

Apr 4, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australia, India, Japan and the US have extended sympathies and condolences to the peoples of Myanmar and Thailand following the recent earthquake. In a Joint Statement by QUAD partners on Myanmar Earthquake Response, the QUAD nations observed that the significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread destruction of infrastructure have worsened an already-dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar. They welcomed recent commitments to temporary, partial ceasefires. The QUAD has called on all parties to implement, extend and broaden these measures and to provide a safe and conducive environment to facilitate the timely delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance throughout Myanmar. The Quad partners have so far committed humanitarian assistance estimated at a combined value of over 20 million dollars. Through funding and bilateral efforts, QUAD is delivering relief supplies, deploying emergency medical teams and supporting humanitarian partners working in Myanmar to provide care for those affected by the earthquake.

The Quad’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership has established a coordination group that is collaborating closely with other partners. The Joint Statement affirmed the Quad’s commitment to working together in response to natural disasters and broader challenges to regional stability and security.

