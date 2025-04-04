UN Human Rights chief expresses alarm over extrajudicial killings of civilians in Sudan

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has expressed deep concern about reports of widespread extrajudicial killings of civilians in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, following its recapture by the Sudanese Armed Forces on March 26. Calling on Sudan to launch independent, transparent and effective investigations into these incidents in line with relevant international standards, Turk urged to punish those responsible and to ensure victims’ rights to truth and justice. He urged the commanders of the Sudanese Armed Forces to take immediate measures to put an end to arbitrary deprivation of life.