Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Bids Final Farewell to Army Bravehearts Martyred in Kulgam Encounter

Aug 10, 2025

In Punjab, the cremation of the two Indian Army bravehearts, Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir, yesterday, was held with full military honours at their native places, today.

Grieving family members were joined by a large number of mourners to pay their last respects besides officials from Army and local administration.

Indian Army, while honouring their sacrifice said that their courage and dedication will forever be inspiring.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saluting the spirit and bravery of the soldiers and condoling their sacrifice, announced an honorarium of  1 crore rupees each to the next of kin. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Security Council Holds Emergency Session on Escalating Gaza Crisis

Aug 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 400 Arrested in London Pro-Palestinian Protest as Israel Faces Mounting Opposition to Gaza Offensive

Aug 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts in Japan

Aug 10, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Launches ‘Garuda Drishti’ to Detect Fraudulent Activities Through Social Media

10 August 2025 10:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बिहार के Dy CM को दो मतदाता पहचान पत्र रखने पर चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस

10 August 2025 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Bihar Dy CM Faces EC Notice for Holding 2 EPIC Card

10 August 2025 9:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarkashi Floods: Army Continues Search for Missing as Rescue Operation Enter Day 6

10 August 2025 9:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!