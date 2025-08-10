Punjab Bids Final Farewell to Army Bravehearts Martyred in Kulgam Encounter

In Punjab, the cremation of the two Indian Army bravehearts, Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir, yesterday, was held with full military honours at their native places, today.

Grieving family members were joined by a large number of mourners to pay their last respects besides officials from Army and local administration.

Indian Army, while honouring their sacrifice said that their courage and dedication will forever be inspiring.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saluting the spirit and bravery of the soldiers and condoling their sacrifice, announced an honorarium of 1 crore rupees each to the next of kin.