Bangladesh averts economic disaster, but inflation still batters poor

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh has avoided a major economic crisis since the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government took over, but poor and low-income groups remain under severe pressure from high inflation, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), an independent think-tank, said on Sunday.

“Achieving economic stabilisation and recovery was one of the exigencies of the time,” CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun said at a dialogue on 365 Days of the Interim Government in Dhaka. She noted that the government inherited a fragile economy with slow growth, but risks are now receding— “one of the biggest achievements.”

However, Fahmida warned that reforms have been sluggish and a fresh set of measures is unlikely before the February 2026 elections. “Consolidating the achievements so far and addressing the underlying fragility of the economy should receive due importance,” she said. CPD’s scorecard found nine of 38 key issues in the ‘green’ zone, while recommendations from recent economic reports remain unimplemented.