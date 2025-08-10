Bangladesh to deploy 40k bodycams for police to secure February polls

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government will procure 40,000 body-worn cameras for police to bolster security during the February general election, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said on Sunday.



“We must guarantee complete security at all polling centres, no matter the cost. Our goal is to make the February election the most free, fair, and peaceful in the country’s history,” Yunus said at a high-level meeting in Dhaka’s State Guest House Jamuna.



Special Assistant on Telecommunications and ICT Affairs Faiz Ahmed Tayeb said the procurement, in its final stage, involves suppliers from Germany, China and Thailand, with delivery aimed by October to allow police training on the devices’ AI features.



The cameras will be worn by officers on their chests, with priority given to vulnerable polling stations. The government also plans to launch an Election App offering candidate details, booth updates, and complaint submission features.