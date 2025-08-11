India-Bangladesh border guards’ meet in Dhaka from August 25

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The 56th Director General-level Border Conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) of India will be held from August 25 to 28 at the BGB headquarters in Peelkhana, Dhaka, the BGB said in a statement.

A high-level Indian delegation led by the BSF Director General will attend the four-day meet. Agenda items include preventing border killings, push-ins and illegal infiltration; curbing cross-border crimes such as smuggling of drugs, arms, ammunition and other contraband; regulating development within 150 yards of the border; preventing unauthorized construction; preserving riverbanks and ensuring equitable water sharing; implementing integrated border management; and addressing tensions arising from recent anti-Bangladesh propaganda in the Indian media. The last BGB-BSF DG-level talks were held in Delhi in February.

Meanwhile, authorities in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district imposed a night curfew on May 9 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, effective within 1km of the Zero Line along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The curfew, in force from 8pm to 6am for two months from May 8, prohibits movement aimed at illegal crossing, unauthorized gatherings of five or more people, carrying potential weapons, and smuggling of cattle, contraband, betelnut, betel leaves, dry fish, bidis, cigarettes and tea leaves.