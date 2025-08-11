India Slams Pakistani Army Chief’s Nuclear Remarks, Vows to Defend National Security

Staff Reporter

India has strongly condemned the remarks of Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir on potential Nuclear threat. In a statement, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal has said that India has already made it clear that it will not give in to any nuclear blackmail. He said that New Delhi will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard its national security.

Hitting out at the Pakistan Army chief for his comments, the Government of India said that Munir’s statement demonstrates that Pakistan is an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons.

India also expressed concern over the possibility of “nuclear weapons falling into the hands of non-state actors in Pakistan.”

Criticising the Pakistan Army Chief’s statement in strong terms, government sources told the news agency that “the Pak Army Chief’s statement is part of a pattern; whenever the US supports the Pak military, they always show their true colours.”

India viewed Munir’s comments as symptomatic of the fact that democracy does not exist in Pakistan; it is their military that controls the country.

The response from the government follows the Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s controversial comments made during a black-tie dinner in Tampa hosted by businessman and honorary consul Adnan Asad.

There, taking aim at India for allegedly controlling the Indus River, he said, “We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with ten missiles.” He added, “The Indus river is not the Indians’ family property… We have no shortage of missiles, Alhamdulillah,” Munir reportedly said.

Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade: MEA

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Monday asserting that India will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will continue taking all necessary steps to safeguard its national security.

“Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff during his visit to the United States,” the MEA said in a release.

“Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade. The international community can draw its own conclusions about the irresponsibility of such remarks, which only reinforce long-standing concerns over the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military operates hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.”

“It is also regrettable that these remarks were made on the soil of a friendly third country,” the release added.