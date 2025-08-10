UN Security Council Holds Emergency Session on Escalating Gaza Crisis

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting today to address Israel’s decision to expand its military operations and take control of Gaza City, a move that has drawn sharp international criticism. The session, requested by several European members, focused on the worsening humanitarian crisis and the potential consequences for Gaza’s two million residents and remaining hostages.

On Friday, August 8, 2025, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to seize Gaza City, escalating the 22-month conflict in the region. The decision has drawn sharp criticism globally, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres describing it as a “dangerous escalation” that risks deepening the humanitarian catastrophe for Gaza’s civilians and endangering the lives of hostages still held by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.

Miroslav Jenča, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told the Council that conditions in Gaza were “unbearable” and warned of “catastrophic consequences” if the operation proceeds. He reiterated the UN’s demand for a permanent ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian access. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that hunger in Gaza has reached “starvation, pure and simple,” with aid deliveries severely hampered by insecurity and access restrictions.

Council members were divided. France, the UK, and other nations warned the plan could breach international humanitarian law and worsen civilian suffering. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a halt to military exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza, marking a notable shift in Germany’s traditionally strong support for Israel.

The United States refrained from commenting directly on the plan, instead maintaining that the primary responsibility for the conflict lies with Hamas and urging pressure on the group to release all hostages.

The Palestinian Authority’s representative, Riyad Mansour, condemned Israel’s actions as a violation of international law and the will of the international community. Middle Eastern nations, including Qatar and the UAE, also criticized the plan, while Iran accused Israel of pursuing ethnic cleansing.The session concluded without a resolution, reflecting persistent divisions within the Council.

The last major resolution, adopted on June 10, 2024, called on Hamas to accept a three-phase ceasefire, but its implementation has stalled.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with over 60,000 Palestinian deaths reported since the conflict began, according to local health authorities. More than 1,200 Palestinians have been killed and 8,100 injured since May while attempting to access aid. The UN and other agencies report skyrocketing malnutrition, with children and families facing starvation amid restricted aid deliveries.