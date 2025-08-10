Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Over 400 Arrested in London Pro-Palestinian Protest as Israel Faces Mounting Opposition to Gaza Offensive

Aug 10, 2025
British police arrested more than 400 people in central London yesterday as supporters of a recently banned pro-Palestinian group intentionally flouted the law as part of their effort to force the government to reconsider the ban on the group.

The U.K. Parliament in early last month passed a law banning Palestine Action and making it a crime to publicly support the organization. The ban came after activists broke into a Royal Air Force base and vandalized two tanker planes to protest Britain’s support for Israel’s offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Supporters of the group said the law illegally restricts freedom of expression.

On the other hand, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across Israel to oppose the government’s plan to expand its military operation in Gaza. Protesters, including family members of 50 hostages in Gaza, 20 of whom are still thought to be alive, fear the plan puts the lives of hostages at risk, and urged the government to secure their release.

Israeli leaders have rejected criticism of their plan, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying this plan will help free hostages.

