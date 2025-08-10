Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts in Japan

In Japan, a powerful eruption occurred at Shinmoedake volcano in Kirishima mountain range early this morning, sending an ash plume soaring more than three kilometers above the crater.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that moderate ashfall is expected in Kobayashi and Takaharu in Miyazaki Prefecture, as well as Kirishima in Kagoshima Prefecture.

It said, small volcanic rocks may fall within about 14 kilometres northeast of the crater.

The agency issued eruption alert level at three. It advised residents to stay alert for large volcanic rocks within three kilometres of the crater and pyroclastic flows within two kilometres.