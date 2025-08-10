Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Zelenskyy Demands Strong Security Guarantees Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Talks

Aug 10, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

Ahead of the scheduled August 15 meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed on robust security guarantees.

As Trump and Putin are meeting to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said any peace settlement must be fair. In a social media post on X, Zelenskyy also underscored the need for credible, long-term guarantees to enable Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He warned the terms of peace must protect not only Ukraine but also the security of European nations.

Moreover, European leaders have welcomed plans by Donald Trump to hold talks with his Russian counterpar but called for continued support for Kyiv and pressure on Moscow to achieve a just and lasting peace. The statement by France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and the European Commission late yesterday came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted that Kyiv will not surrender land to Russia to buy peace.

In a joint statement signed by the European leaders, they underscored that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. It also emphasised that a lasting resolution would require a combination of active diplomacy, sustained military and financial support for Ukraine, and continued pressure on Moscow through sanctions.

