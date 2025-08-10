Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

South Korea, Japan coordinating to hold summit in Tokyo

Aug 10, 2025
The offices of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have been coordinating to hold a summit in Tokyo later this month. The meeting is most likely to take place around August 23. South Korean presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the two sides have been coordinating the summit, but the schedule has not yet been confirmed. If realised, it would be Lee’s first visit to Japan since taking office in early June and would signal the resumption of shuttle diplomacy between the two nations’ leaders. Lee and Ishiba last met in person on June 17 on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada, during which they discussed ways to advance bilateral ties and bolster trilateral cooperation with the United States.                                                                  

