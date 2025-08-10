 Zelenskyy rejects any suggestion that Ukraine might relinquish territory to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has firmly rejected any suggestion that Ukraine might relinquish territory to Russia as part of a potential peace deal, following comments by US President Donald Trump proposing a territorial swap to end the war. Ukraine will not surrender land to the occupier, Zelenskyy said, emphasising that Kyiv has no intention of rewarding Russia for its aggression. Zelenskyy underscored the need for a genuine and enduring peace, saying the goal is not a pause in the killings, but a real, lasting peace immediately.

His remarks came as top Ukrainian and European officials met with US Vice President JD Vance in Kent, England, to discuss diplomatic avenues for ending the conflict, now entering its fourth year.The meeting included representatives from key European nations, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland. Zelenskyy described the discussions as constructive and expressed optimism about continued Western support. Zelenskyy also strongly criticised a planned meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. Any decisions made without Ukraine’s participation are null and void and they will never work,he stated.