Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Zelenskyy rejects any suggestion that Ukraine might relinquish territory to Russia

Aug 10, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has firmly rejected any suggestion that Ukraine might relinquish territory to Russia as part of a potential peace deal, following comments by US President Donald Trump proposing a territorial swap to end the war. Ukraine will not surrender land to the occupier, Zelenskyy said, emphasising that Kyiv has no intention of rewarding Russia for its aggression. Zelenskyy underscored the need for a genuine and enduring peace, saying the goal is not a pause in the killings, but a real, lasting peace immediately.

His remarks came as top Ukrainian and European officials met with US Vice President JD Vance in Kent, England, to discuss diplomatic avenues for ending the conflict, now entering its fourth year.The meeting included representatives from key European nations, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland. Zelenskyy described the discussions as constructive and expressed optimism about continued Western support. Zelenskyy also strongly criticised a planned meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. Any decisions made without Ukraine’s participation are null and void and they will never work,he stated.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea, Japan coordinating to hold summit in Tokyo

Aug 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India Welcomes US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Hopes for Ukraine Peace

Aug 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s Dhaka University bans all student politics in halls

Aug 9, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea, Japan coordinating to hold summit in Tokyo

10 August 2025 2:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Zelenskyy rejects any suggestion that Ukraine might relinquish territory to Russia

10 August 2025 2:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

‘Sundays on Cycle’ helped turn ‘Fit India’ movement into big movement

10 August 2025 1:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Narendra flags off three Vande Bharat trains from KSR railway station

10 August 2025 1:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!