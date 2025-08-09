India Welcomes US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Hopes for Ukraine Peace

India has welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th of this month. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, this meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. It said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, this is not an era of war. MEA said, India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts.

Post navigation