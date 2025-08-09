Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India Welcomes US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Hopes for Ukraine Peace

Aug 9, 2025
India has welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th of this month. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, this meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. It said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, this is not an era of war. MEA said, India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts.

